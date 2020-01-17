Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI should act as lender of last resort, provide liquidity to NBFCs: SBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:39 IST
RBI should act as lender of last resort, provide liquidity to NBFCs: SBI

With difficulties in NBFC sector continuing, economists at SBI on Friday pitched for the Reserve Bank to play its role as the lender of last resort, something the central bank has avoided since the start of troubles in 2018. In its report on Budget expectations, the economists said RBI should "seriously think" of providing liquidity to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) against the assets held by the lenders.

"Given the crisis of confidence in the financial markets, it is imperative that central banks don't forget their primary function of being the lender of the last resort," they said. The NBFC sector has been impacted since August 2018 after the collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS.

So far, RBI has refused to play its role as the lender of last resort, terming the problem at select NBFCs as one created because of asset-liability mismatches, where entities depended on short-term liabilities to fund long-term assets and found the going difficult with hike in rates. A slew of analysts have blamed the slowdown in lending by the liquidity-starved NBFCs for the fall in consumption, which is among the factors resulting in dip in GDP growth.

The SBI report included help for NBFCs as part of its fiscal policy suggestions ahead of the February 1 Budget. It suggested a formal arrangement can be worked out wherein the Government of India can commit to adjust the haircuts that come banks' way by settling it with RBI's dividend transfers.

The economists said the measures taken so far by the government and RBI have been focused on long-term strengthening of NBFC sector. They also pitched for deferment of principal repayments by 50 systemically important NBFCs and housing finance companies for a specified period.

Among other measures, SBI economists recommended the government to focus on growth and not on meeting the fiscal deficit target, warning that not doing so can aggravate issues of growth slowdown. They advocated for fiscal deficit to be budgeted at an elevated 3.8 per cent for 2020-21 financial year, which is the same level as its revised estimate of 3.8 per cent which will be met in 2019-20.

The government should adopt a new fiscal consolidation path from FY22 onwards which will look at 0.20 per cent narrowing of the fiscal gap every year till FY25, they said. To push up the agricultural sector and health outcomes for school children, the government can announce a scheme called "Poushtik Bharat", they said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief for telecom service providers can have "significant financial market disruptions if any of the telecom players makes a decision to discontinue". Such a move can prove to be a drag on consumption growth, which was supposed to revive in 2020-21, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-It's a boy! Paternity leave looms for Japanese minister Koizumi

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-japan-minister-paternityjapan-minister-koizumi-to-take-paternity-leave-aims-to-be-role-model-idUSKBN1ZE04C in a rare mov...

Dalai Lama visits Bihar CM's residence, prays for peace

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday at his official residence here, and held a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being of one and all, official sources said. Kumar accorded a warm w...

"Missing" 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict nabbed in Kanpur

A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Jalees Ansari, who went missing while on parole, was arrested on Friday from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, an official said. Ansari 68, a Mumbai resident who was serving a life term in a Raja...

Rupee drops 15 paise to settle at 71.08 against USD

The Indian rupee dropped 15 paise to close at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and rising crude prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 70.98 to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020