Hyundai rolls out online sales platform

Hyundai rolls out online sales platform
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has launched an online sales platform in addition to its existing physical retail sales network. The company said its 'Click to Buy' is a first-of-its kind online sales platform with simple and transparent process for purchase of Hyundai cars.

"It is India's first online sales platform to cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. The retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online, he added.

Hyundai has currently introduced the initiative on a pilot basis with few dealers in Delhi-NCR. All company models will be available on the 'Click to Buy' website and this would act as an additional sales channel for company's dealerships.

As per a study, there are more than 560 million internet users in India today and by 2020, more than 70 per cent of Internet users are expected to buy goods and services online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

