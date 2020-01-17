Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO charts 2020 priorities as it commits to sustainable growth, operational excellence and profitability

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces has recently announced its new business direction, centered four strategic objectives towards building a leaner, healthier, and more agile organisation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:54 IST
OYO charts 2020 priorities as it commits to sustainable growth, operational excellence and profitability
Rohit Kapoor, CEO - OYO . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OYO Hotels & Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces has recently announced its new business direction, centered four strategic objectives towards building a leaner, healthier, and more agile organisation. These include sustainable growth, operational excellence, training & governance, and driving a clear path to profitability for 2020 beyond.

From one hotel in Gurugram in 2013, OYO has enjoyed the love and support of thousands of OYOpreneurs (employees), asset owners and customers and therefore grown to 800 plus cities across the world. During this period, OYO has actively evolved as a company, encountered several opportunities and challenges and accordingly adapted to change. As the company enters 2020, it is taking steps to optimize and strengthen the business by focusing on four strategic objectives of sustainable growth, operational excellence, the path to profitability and training and governance.

As this strategy comes into effect, OYO will be focusing on the following - * Sustainable Growth: Balance the speed of our growth with our operational capabilities, to ensure our growth is sustainable.

* OYO has built world-class capabilities since it started and in 2020 are forming a global capabilities team for each core function that will dramatically shorten the learning curve of every OYO market through knowledge sharing and drive consistent strategy and execution across our brands, teams, and locations. * Operational and Customer Excellence: Leverage technology and data insights along with our culture of service to simplify operations and drive consistent, high-quality execution

* Drive uniform adoption of OYO's own tech products across different geographies. This also makes the guests', hotel partners' and lives easier and efficient. * Move 90 per cent plus hotels from OYO to more than 7/10 rating through network planning, technology-enabled tools, and targeted investments

* Profitability: * Increase efficiency while focusing on core businesses and rationalizing growth avenues

* Focus on profitable locations and buildings and avoid growth that dilutes our margins * Further, reduce operating costs

* Training and Governance: Enable OYOpreneurs with the right tools to drive productivity, consistency, and governance, while building a high-performing and employee-first work culture "We are excited about OYO's 2020 vision. The senior management team in India and I are fully committed to creating a sustainable business model following our core values. We will continue to double down our efforts in providing enhanced customer experience, delivering value for our asset owners while ensuring the professional development of all our OYOpreneurs and building a fantastic culture. We have a terrific business not just in India, but also globally", said Rohit Kapoor, CEO - OYO India & South Asia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-It's a boy! Paternity leave looms for Japanese minister Koizumi

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-japan-minister-paternityjapan-minister-koizumi-to-take-paternity-leave-aims-to-be-role-model-idUSKBN1ZE04C in a rare mov...

Dalai Lama visits Bihar CM's residence, prays for peace

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday at his official residence here, and held a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being of one and all, official sources said. Kumar accorded a warm w...

"Missing" 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict nabbed in Kanpur

A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Jalees Ansari, who went missing while on parole, was arrested on Friday from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, an official said. Ansari 68, a Mumbai resident who was serving a life term in a Raja...

Rupee drops 15 paise to settle at 71.08 against USD

The Indian rupee dropped 15 paise to close at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and rising crude prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 70.98 to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020