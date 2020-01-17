Left Menu
Development News Edition

LifeCell receives accreditation from American Association of Tissue Banks

LifeCell International, India's premier human cells tissues and genetics services provider, has now received accreditation from the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) for its birth tissue products.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:57 IST
LifeCell receives accreditation from American Association of Tissue Banks
Life Cell logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): LifeCell International, India's premier human cells tissues and genetics services provider, has now received accreditation from the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) for its birth tissue products. This accreditation positions LifeCell as the first and only company not only in India but also outside the US to receive this accreditation. This accreditation certifies the entire process of consent, birth tissue acquisition, processing, release, storage and distribution.

Birth tissue products include the placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic fluid. Of these the most widely used product is the placental amniotic membrane, which is used as a biological bandage for management of wounds in a variety of specialities such as podiatry, ophthalmology, burns, gynaecology, general and plastic surgery. This membrane is distributed in a sterile and dehydrated form and used as an intervention when standard wound care has failed. Over 200 growth factors, cytokines and speciality proteins, that are naturally present in the tissue, act as a catalyst for wound closure enabling a quick healing process. A fast and effective wound healing process would substantially decrease medical and hospitalisation costs, treatment period and significantly improve patients' quality of life.

The birth tissue products can be stored at room temperature at hospitals/pharmaceutical outlets without requiring any special storage requirements. Most importantly it can be used on any person without requiring any tissue matching criteria. With these significant advantages, the rising awareness in the recent past has led to a surge in usage of these birth tissue products. The global market for birth tissue-derived membrane was valued at USD 2.26 Billion in 2017 with an estimated growth of 12 per cent annually.

LifeCell will soon launch the product in India under the brand "Amchoplast" from its manufacturing facility in Chennai. "India is the world's largest birthing country and therefore provides a natural opportunity for India to a leading supplier of these tissues in the world. LifeCell aims to be a global market leader in this category and with this AATB accreditation we would soon set our foot-prints in the global export market to meet the growing demand for birth tissue products," said Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, LifeCell.

The AATB is a professional, non-profit, scientific organization dedicated to improving and saving lives by promoting the safety, quality and availability of donated human tissue. The American Association of Tissue Banks is the premier standard-setting body promoting the safety and use of donated human tissue. AATB publishes standards, accredits tissue banks and certifies personnel and is the only national tissue banking organization in the United States. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATKs principal owners R P Sanjiv Go...

Unnao rape case: HC refuses to suspend Kuldeep Sengar's jail term, seeks CBI's reply on appeal

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, failed to get any interim relief on Friday from the Delhi High Court which refused to suspend his sentence and sought CBIs respo...

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China

Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report. Both Nepal and I...

No question of replacing Bresson's photographs of Mahatma at Gandhi Smriti: Culture Minister

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no question of replacing a panel of the prints of the original photographs of Mahatma Gandhis last moments clicked by legendary photographer Henri Cartier Bresson at Gandhi Smrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020