Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market ends flat; banks slide on NPA concerns after top court's AGR ruling

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:13 IST
Market ends flat; banks slide on NPA concerns after top court's AGR ruling

Market gauges Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close on a flat note on Friday as investors moved to the sidelines amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling on telecom AGR issue might further aggravate stressed assets problem in the banking sector. At the closing bell, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 12.81 points or 0.03 per cent at 41,945.37. The index also marked its new all-time high of 42,063.93 in intraday trading, before surrendering some of its gains.

The broader Nifty, however, settled 3.15 points or 0.025 per cent lower at 12,352.35. The NSE barometer too touched its life-time intraday peak of 12,385.45 in early deals before losing momentum. During the week, the Sensex advanced 345.65 points or 0.83 per cent; while the Nifty rose 95.55 points or 0.77 per cent.

In a session marked by high volatility, gains in Reliance Industries offset losses in other heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS. On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, rallying 5.47 per cent, after experts said the Supreme Court's rejection of a review of its order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore liability of past dues on telcos, will weaken Vodafone Idea's ability to compete in the Indian market; in turn, providing an opportunity for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to gain market share.

Shares of Vodafone Idea plunged 25.21 per cent. Ahead of their quarterly earnings, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech advanced up to 2.79 per cent, while TCS fell 0.79 per cent.

Heavyweight HDFC dropped 1.23 per cent. In percentage terms, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T were among the top losers.

On the contrary, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Maruti Suzuki emerged as major gainers. Sectorally, BSE bankex, metal, finance, capital goods and IT indices fell up to 0.78 per cent. While energy, telecom, healthcare, consumer durables, power and auto indices rose up to 1.79 per cent.

In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.54 per cent. "As anticipated mid and small caps are outpacing the broader market... Main indices are impacted by Supreme Court verdict on AGR, having an effect on telecom and banking sectors which are already facing NPA problem. The pre-budget rally has been very solid on a month-on-month basis, market may consolidate in the short-term and take cues from the actual budget and on-going results," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petitions filed by telecom companies against its October 24, 2019 order that asked for inclusion of non-telecom revenues for calculating statutory dues such as licence fee and spectrum usage charge. Dues, which total to Rs 1.47 lakh crore for 15 telecom companies including Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as per the October order, have to be paid by January 23.

According to traders, domestic investors are awaiting directional cues from key corporate results for cues amid concerns over higher bank non-performing assets and a spike in retail inflation. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher. European markets also started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 64.86 per barrel. The Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 71.08 per US dollar.

"Global markets witnessed a strong rally as easing trade tensions and promising economic data buoyed the sentiments. Indian markets too ended the week with strong gains especially in midcaps and small caps. Midcap and small caps have significantly outperformed the Nifty... We are seeing strong traction in the broader market with revived risk appetite among investors ahead of Budget," Hemang Kapasi, Portfolio Manager - Equity Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth Management, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATKs principal owners R P Sanjiv Go...

Unnao rape case: HC refuses to suspend Kuldeep Sengar's jail term, seeks CBI's reply on appeal

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, failed to get any interim relief on Friday from the Delhi High Court which refused to suspend his sentence and sought CBIs respo...

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China

Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report. Both Nepal and I...

No question of replacing Bresson's photographs of Mahatma at Gandhi Smriti: Culture Minister

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no question of replacing a panel of the prints of the original photographs of Mahatma Gandhis last moments clicked by legendary photographer Henri Cartier Bresson at Gandhi Smrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020