Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi comes out with disclosure format for listed debt securities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:43 IST
Sebi comes out with disclosure format for listed debt securities
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a disclosure format for listed companies that have issued debt securities, under which they need to disclose on half-yearly basis about deviation in the use of proceeds from the objects stated in the offer documents. The first such submission should be made by the listed entities for the half-year ended March 31, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

"Listed entities that have issued non-convertible debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPs), shall submit the statement indicating deviation or variation, if any, in the (prescribed) format...on half-yearly basis," it added. The format for the statement indicating deviation or variation will be applicable for funds raised by entities through the issuance of non-convertible debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares, which are listed.

With regard to frequency of disclosure, Sebi said the statement needs to be submitted to the stock exchange on the half-yearly basis within 45 days of the end of the half-year until such funds are fully utilized or the purpose for which these proceeds were raised has been achieved. With respect to the role of the audit committee, the regulator said that the statement should be placed before the committee of the listed entity for review on a half-yearly basis and after such review, the comments of the committee along with the report need to be submitted to the exchange, as part of the format.

In cases where the listed entity is not required to have an audit committee, the word 'audit committee' needs to be replaced with a board of directors, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticised president

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation on Friday after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president, but then appeared to indicate that he might keep his job.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would co...

Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording

Kiev, Jan 17 AFP Ukraines prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelenskys grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. It was un...

Pb: Soldier cremated with state honours, 3-month-old daughter lights pyre

Gurdaspur, Jan 17 PTI The last rites of Army soldier Ranjit Singh Salaria, who was among the five troopers killed after being hit by an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with military honours at his native village in Punjab on ...

North West girl recovering in hospital after bitten by crocodile

A North West girl is recovering in hospital after she was bitten by a crocodile while she was swimming with her two friends.The 15-year-old young girl, Hesmari van Loggensberg accidentally stepped onto something moving, seemingly like a cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020