Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Travelex says first UK customer-facing systems restored

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Travelex says first UK customer-facing systems restored
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Travelex )

Foreign currency provider Travelex said the first of its customer-facing systems in Britain was up and running on Friday, more than two weeks after hackers took hold of its systems, leading to a global blackout of its online services.

Phased global restoration of systems was "firmly underway", the company said. Staff at Travelex were forced to use pen and paper to serve thousands of customers after ransomware forced the company to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travelers seeking online currency services.

Travelex, owned by Finablr, provides forex services for customers of HSBC, Barclays, Virgin Money and the banking arms of British retailers Tesco and Sainsbury. It said on Friday that it was restoring in-branch retail systems in some Travelex and partner stores in the UK and testing some systems outside the UK this week.

It added that an automated order placement service used by a number of its British High Street banking partners was live. "We have started restoring forex order processing electronically in our UK stores and in some of our UK retail partner locations, and we are also now starting our VAT refund service in UK airports," Travelex CEO Tony D'Souza said.

The currency trader said it was in the "advanced stages" of testing the systems supporting banknote orders and its UK international money transfer service. The company, which has a presence in more than 70 countries, had been forced to serve customers face-to-face at 1,200 locations worldwide.

Travelex had said on Monday that it was restoring operations to process foreign exchange orders electronically. It has said then that there was no evidence to suggest that customer data has been compromised. The company has said it was working with authorities including the National Cyber Security Centre and London's Metropolitan Police. The police have launched a criminal investigation.

Companies face an increasing threat from ransom-demanding hackers who cripple technology systems and demand payment to stop. Travelex, which had been hit by ransomware called Sodinokibi, did not say if it had paid a ransom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticised president

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation on Friday after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president, but then appeared to indicate that he might keep his job.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would co...

Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording

Kiev, Jan 17 AFP Ukraines prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelenskys grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. It was un...

Pb: Soldier cremated with state honours, 3-month-old daughter lights pyre

Gurdaspur, Jan 17 PTI The last rites of Army soldier Ranjit Singh Salaria, who was among the five troopers killed after being hit by an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with military honours at his native village in Punjab on ...

North West girl recovering in hospital after bitten by crocodile

A North West girl is recovering in hospital after she was bitten by a crocodile while she was swimming with her two friends.The 15-year-old young girl, Hesmari van Loggensberg accidentally stepped onto something moving, seemingly like a cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020