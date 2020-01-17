ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 profit up 23% at Rs 294 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 23 per cent increase in profit to Rs 294.11 crore for December 2019 quarter. Net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 239.14 crore.

Total income of the insurance company rose to Rs 2,798.90 crore as against Rs 2,416.39 crore in the year-ago quarter. Solvency ratio was 2.18 times as on December 31, 2019, as against 2.26 times till September 30, 2019, and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said in a statement.

Solvency ratio was 2.24 times on March 31, 2019, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

