Maruti drives in BS-VI version of multi-purpose van Eeco

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant version of its multi-purpose van Eeco, priced between Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi/NCR). In rest of the country, the model would be priced between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.

"Introduction of the BS-VI in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales)Shashank Shrivastava said in a statement. The product is the company's ninth model which has been upgraded to comply with the upcoming stringent emission norms.

Last year, Eeco wholesales had crossed 1 lakh units for the first time, reflecting growth of 36 per cent over 2018 wholesale volumes. The model, which was launched in January 2010, has already crossed cumulative sales mark of 6.5 lakh units.

