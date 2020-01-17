Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio logs net profit of Rs 1,350 cr in Q3 of current fiscal

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has logged a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 990 crore posted in the last quarter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:49 IST
Jio logs net profit of Rs 1,350 cr in Q3 of current fiscal
The subscriber base of Reliance Jio also registered a 32.1 per cent year-on-year growth with 370 million users as on December 2019.. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has logged a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 990 crore posted in the last quarter. In a statement, the company on Friday said to have recorded an increase of 28.3 per cent in its operating revenue at Rs 13,968 crore as compared to Rs 10,884 crore in the last corresponding period.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to Rs 5,601 crore from Rs 5,166 crore in the last quarter. Commenting on the results, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh D Ambani said: "Jio has continued on its unprecedented growth journey receiving overwhelming customer response for best in class mobile connectivity services."

He said the company is delivering on its promise to "drive digital revolution in the country" and added that it is also "determined to redefine the wireless infrastructure, home entertainment and enterprise market in India." "To drive the next leg of growth, a truly transformational and disruptive digital services company has been set-up which will bring together India's number one connectivity platform, leading digital app ecosystem and world's best tech capabilities, for creating a truly digital society for each Indian," added Ambani.

The subscriber base of Reliance Jio also registered a 32.1 per cent year-on-year growth with 370 million users as on December 2019. "Pan-India distribution channel with over one million retailers for customer acquisition and selling recharges. Efficient sales channel with best value offering continues to deliver with monthly gross subscriber additions at more than 12 million during the quarter," the release said.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Pawan Hans employee union asks aviation minister to lift ban on capex

An employee union of Pawan Hans Ltd has urged aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to remove the ban imposed on capital expenditure for purchasing helicopters as the government has failed to secure a bidder in the last three years, a source...

Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link to wife's murder

Lesothos prime minister confirmed Friday that he would resign after police linked him to the murder of his estranged wife nearly three years ago. Thomas Thabane had faced calls from senior members of his All Basotho Convention ABC party to...

Bengal civic elections likely in April: Official

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC and 92 other civic bodies in West Bengal are likely to be held in April, a senior state government official said on Friday. It has been decided that the election to the KMC will be held fi...

Korea's KBM to set up aloe vera gel, juice production plant in Jodhpur

Korean company KBM will set up juice and aloe vera gel production plant at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The company will initially invest USD 5 million about Rs 35 crore to produce 10,000 tonnes of aloe vera gel and juice. In five years, the compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020