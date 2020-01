China c.bank: Sino-US deal provides model for exchange rate policy talks among major countries

China's central bank said the Phase 1 trade deal between Beijing and Washington will provide a reference model for major countries in future negotiations on exchange rate policies, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The language in the foreign exchange section of the trade deal is equal and reciprocal, representing a mutual obligation that will be respected by both sides, Xinhua reported, citing comments made by the central bank.

