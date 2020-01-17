Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax Dept raises GST revenue target to Rs 1.15 lakh cr for Jan-Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:24 IST
Tax Dept raises GST revenue target to Rs 1.15 lakh cr for Jan-Feb

The tax department on Friday raised GST collection target to Rs 1.15 lakh crore over the next two months and Rs 1.25 lakh crore for March month by checking fraudulent input tax credit claims. The decision in this regard was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey held on Friday, sources said.

Last month, the department had raised its GST tax collection target to Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month with Rs 1.25 lakh crore for a single month for the remaining period of this financial year while the direct tax target was to remain at Rs 13.35 lakh crore sans the corporate tax relief of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The meeting was attended by all the very senior officials of CBIC and CBDT to devise an action plan and make the field functions more efficient to achieve the collection aims without any overreach, sources said.

According to sources, it is learnt that GST authorities would look into the mismatch of supply and purchase invoices, data analytics of mismatch in GSTR-1, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B, failure of filing returns, over invoicing, recuperation of fake or excess refunds availed beyond the permissible limits, patching the tax leakages, action on checking fake or huge ITC claims, data analytic review of all the refund under inverted duty structure, etc. Sources further said that SMSs and emails will be sent to all such fraudulent or excess ITC claimants, targeted defaulters, non-filers and those who provide mismatched information in their returns or over invoice or who have been identified through data analytics for tax evasion by duping the system through rogue modus operandi.

Taxpayers who have taken ITC wrongfully can voluntarily repay amount equal to inadmissible credit before verification and punitive action is taken against them, they said. The electronic communications to such identified targeted taxpayers and fraudulent refund seekers and over-invoice users would be followed by visits from the GST field formations to make them abide by the law and pay due taxes in time, sources said, adding, the field formations would be required to report on daily basis.

Weekly high level review of revenue augmentation measures and efforts made or actions taken against these targeted gamers, fraudulent ITC seekers and identified default taxpayers would be done by the Revenue Secretary. Around 40,000 companies have been red-flagged for excess or fraudulent ITC availment and other tax related wrongful issues through data analytics, out of 1.2 crore GST registrants and focus would be on these identified taxpayers, sources said.

Field formations have been directed to conclude ITC recuperation without any overreach but in a stipulated timeframe, sources added. Sources emphasised that the permissible ITC limits have been further reduced to 110 per cent of the declaration made by the suppliers from January 1, 2020 and the taxpayers filing their return for the month of December 2019 should take this into consideration while filing their FORM GSTR-3B, to avoid any punitive action by the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

Mumbai City gave their hopes of a top-four finish a big boost with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. Defensive mistakes cost Bengaluru dear and helped Mumbais cause a...

Karna govt has initiated procedures for banning outfits such

Karnataka government on Friday said steps had been initiated for legal action and banning organisations such as the Popular Front of India PFI which are allegedly involved in anti-social and terror related activities in the state. It has d...

Oldest image of Venice discovered dating back to 14th century

Rome, Jan 17 AFP A Renaissance historian has unearthed the oldest known image of Venice dating from the 14th century, showing how even then the city of canals gripped the imagination of visitors. Sandra Toffolo, a researcher at the Universi...

Anil Kapoor wishes Javed Akhtar on his 75th birthday

Bollywoods ever-young actor Anil Kapoor extended his warm wishes to legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on his birthday on Friday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt birthday post for Akhtar, saying that his wise words hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020