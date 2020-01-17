Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oldest image of Venice discovered dating back to 14th century

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:57 IST
Oldest image of Venice discovered dating back to 14th century

Rome, Jan 17 (AFP) A Renaissance historian has unearthed the oldest known image of Venice dating from the 14th century, showing how even then the city of canals gripped the imagination of visitors. Sandra Toffolo, a researcher at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, found the sketch in a manuscript describing Italian pilgrim Niccolo da Poggibonsi's 1346-1350 voyage to Jerusalem which took him through the bustling port city.

"The discovery of this view of the city is of great importance for our understanding of images of Venice, because it shows that even from very early on, the city held great fascination for contemporaries," Toffolo said in a statement published by Saint Andrews earlier this month. The drawing in pen, while quite rudimentary and lacking the linear perspective which was only to be adopted in the following century during the Renaissance, shows what appears to be a crowded city with churches, palaces with parapets, canals and even gondolas.

Besides the Holy Land, da Poggibonsi's travels also took him to Damascus in Syria and Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt. The manuscript was likely written shortly after his return to Italy in 1350.

A specialist in Venetian Renaissance history, Toffolo discovered the image in a library in Florence in May while working on a detailed study of Venice, due to be published this year. Throughout history, the city-state has fascinated visitors, not only for its watery mazes of islands, lagoons and canals, but for its unique architecture and international flair.

At its height during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, Venice was a powerful maritime and financial centre, and the city has inspired more contemporary artists and writers including Thomas Mann, Marcel Proust and Ernest Hemingway. Only maps and nautical charts indicating the city of Venice predate the newly discovered sketch.

The oldest such map was made in about 1130 by Friar Paolino, a Franciscan monk from Venice, according to Saint Andrews. Toffolo found that the original manuscript image contained small pinpricks, suggesting that it had been subsequently copied.

A common copying technique at the time was to sift powder through the holes onto a new surface, thus transferring the image to a new piece of paper. Toffolo subsequently found other images in later manuscripts and books that were "clearly based on the image in the manuscript in Florence".

Renaissance art historian Kathryn Blair Moore has written that da Poggibonsi's manuscript would have been an early example of a new genre of writing, a "pilgrimage guidebook." (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

Moscow, Jan 17 AFP Russias acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet. Lavrov said the tragedy was a very serious...

Spread the message of development in J-K, do visit villages: PM tells union ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said. As p...

Trump allies draw up plan to limit damage from impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies plan to launch a massive effort to limit damage to his chances of re-election as the Senate trial to determine whether to remove him from office gets under way in earnest next week.After...

Eastern Libyan protesters entered Zueitina oil port and announced its closure -port engineer

Protesters entered Libyas Zueitina oil port and announced its closure on Friday, a field engineer told Reuters.Tribal leaders in eastern and southern Libya on Thursday called to shut the terminals in protest at what they called the internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020