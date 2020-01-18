Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur

India's leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:03 IST
ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur
ABP News. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri. The show promises to delve into the stories and intricacies of contemporary India is slated to premiere on January 25, 2020.

With the new season, the show is once again all set to create television history with never-told-before reality-based stories in the news genre. Pradhanmantri Season II will be hosted by the internationally acclaimed director, producer, and actor Shekhar Kapur. "We are extremely excited to present this show to the audience owing to its highly unique concept. We at ABP want to go beyond the common perception of TV news as a speed news churner and create content that connects to the audience on a much more deeper and profound level. Pradhanmantri Season II is the epitome of such viewer-driven content," said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network, while talking about this new offering.

The first season of the show had received overwhelming response throughout the country and had amassed tremendous traction on YouTube with more than 32 million views. "Ever since its inception, Pradhanmantri has held a special place in the heart of the viewers. The new season has been brought to the fore after identifying the pulse of the audience, with newer concepts and intriguing topics," said Shekhar Kapur, the show host.

"Through the fresh season, we want to take the viewers through an entrancing journey of the Indian history and share with them - the old, the new and the unexplored," he added. The first season of Pradhanmantri, in 2013, was praised by the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani. Advani mentioned the show in one of his speeches saying, it made him happy to see that the show delved into those 'unexplored aspects of history that the common people were oblivious about'.

It was also recommended by one of the leading online learning platform, Byju's, as a 'tremendous source of knowledge.' The first season of Pradhanmantri depicted some of the most important incidents and developments that have shaped the destiny of independent India. The second season, on the other hand, will discuss the ideas which will give India its due place in the comity of great nations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, Jan 18 ANINewsVoir Indias leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri. The show promises to delve into the stories and intricacies of contemporary I...

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation, as Beijing seeks to cement its hold over a neighbour increasingly isolated by the West.But no major new projects were agr...

Nepal: Rescue operations underway for trekkers who go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna Circuit

A search and rescue team has been deployed to find the trekkers from South Korea and China who went missing after an avalanche hit a section of the Annapurna circuit route in Nepal a day before, authorities said on Saturday. Two helicopters...

Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protestors to continue anti-CAA stir

About 60 Muslim women are determined to carry on with their demonstration indefinitely at the Park Circus Maidan here to protest against the CAA, and the proposed nationwide NRC till there is a favourable judgement. The sit-in by the women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020