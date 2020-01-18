ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri. The show promises to delve into the stories and intricacies of contemporary India is slated to premiere on January 25, 2020.

With the new season, the show is once again all set to create television history with never-told-before reality-based stories in the news genre. Pradhanmantri Season II will be hosted by the internationally acclaimed director, producer, and actor Shekhar Kapur. "We are extremely excited to present this show to the audience owing to its highly unique concept. We at ABP want to go beyond the common perception of TV news as a speed news churner and create content that connects to the audience on a much more deeper and profound level. Pradhanmantri Season II is the epitome of such viewer-driven content," said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network, while talking about this new offering.

The first season of the show had received overwhelming response throughout the country and had amassed tremendous traction on YouTube with more than 32 million views. "Ever since its inception, Pradhanmantri has held a special place in the heart of the viewers. The new season has been brought to the fore after identifying the pulse of the audience, with newer concepts and intriguing topics," said Shekhar Kapur, the show host.

"Through the fresh season, we want to take the viewers through an entrancing journey of the Indian history and share with them - the old, the new and the unexplored," he added. The first season of Pradhanmantri, in 2013, was praised by the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani. Advani mentioned the show in one of his speeches saying, it made him happy to see that the show delved into those 'unexplored aspects of history that the common people were oblivious about'.

It was also recommended by one of the leading online learning platform, Byju's, as a 'tremendous source of knowledge.' The first season of Pradhanmantri depicted some of the most important incidents and developments that have shaped the destiny of independent India. The second season, on the other hand, will discuss the ideas which will give India its due place in the comity of great nations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.