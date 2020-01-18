Left Menu
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, R K Singh inaugurate Elecrama 2020

  Greaternoida
  18-01-2020
  • Created: 18-01-2020 23:42 IST
IEEMA president R K Chugh said the government has set up a target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and his industry will play a significant in achieving this goal. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and R K Singh on Saturday inaugurated Elecrama, organised by industry body IEEMA which is targeting businesses worth Rs 30,000 crore during the five-day event here. The focus of this year's event is on e-mobility, energy storage, start-ups, grid transformation, revenue security with special attention on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Anil Saboo, the executive council member of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA).

While inaugurating the event, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Javadekar said, "It is an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and learning. We understand that the industry's cause should translate to a societal cause." Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Singh informed the stakeholders that despite hiccups, India is one of the fastest-growing economies.

"India has achieved 367 gigawatts installed power generation capacity. We have connected India to one unified grid," he said. Saboo said that Elecrama is a power industry event organised by IEEMA every two years, he said, adding the industry body expects to do a business of Rs 30,000 crore at the five-day event from January 18 to January 22.

IEEMA president R K Chugh said the government has set up a target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and his industry will play a significant in achieving this goal. Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, who also attended the event, said his government has given 1.2 crore power connections in the past two years.

He informed the gathering that the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of installing 2,000 MW of solar power generation capacity every year and invited the investors to explore business opportunities in the state in the sector. Over 1,300 exhibitors are participating in the event. Out of these about 450 are exhibitors from 120 nations.

