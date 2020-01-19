Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors eyes full capacity utilisation in India with slew of new models

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:47 IST
Kia Motors eyes full capacity utilisation in India with slew of new models
Image Credit: ANI

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to keep rolling out new models at regular intervals in India as it aims to fully utilize its current installed production capacity of 3 lakh units by March 2022, a senior company official said. The company, which has got to a flying start in the country with its first product Seltos, aims to bring in two more models this year.

It will drive in luxury multi-purpose vehicle Carnival at Auto Expo, followed by a compact SUV later during the year. Similarly, the company would also look at bringing in two more products next year as well.

"We have already stated that we will keep introducing a new model every six months. Our first goal right now is to fully exhaust the installed production capacity," Kia Motors India Head Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat told PTI here. It should take around 4-5 models from the company's stables to achieve the target in 2022, he added.

Kia Motors' manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh has an installed production capacity to roll out 3 lakh units per annum on a three-shift basis. The company is currently running two shifts at the plant.

Commenting on Carnival, which was showcased here, Bhat said the company would be creating a new segment with the model. "Carnival is going to be our flagship model in India. There is no product like it in the country right now. It would meet the evolving needs of elite customers in the country," Bhatt said.

Carnival will be powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.9 km per liter. "We will redefine the market place with this product as well as we did with Seltos. It will have BS-VI compliant engine right from the start," Bhat said.

When asked to comment on sales expectations from the model, he added that the company is not looking at it from a volume point of view, but wants to showcase its prowess in terms of quality and luxury. The compact SUV model, which would be showcased at the Auto Expo and launched later during the year, would be more of a volume cruncher for the company, he added.

On sales network expansion, Bhat said the company is already present in 165 locations across the country with 200 dealerships. Kia is now trying to consolidate in regions where it currently lags in terms of presence, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration...

Announce convergence of all corporate tax rates to 15 percent in Budget: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Centre to converge multiple corporate tax rates to 15 percent by April 2023 without any exemptions and make the announcement in the upcoming Budget to facilitate investment decisions. The U...

NCB unearths nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers; seizes over 7L tablets

The NCB has unearthed an inter-state nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers with the seizure of over 7 lakh tablets and more than 1,400 injections and bottles of cough syrup, officials said on Sunday. Three people have been arrested as ...

Delhi, Punjab to be foggy tomorrow: IMD

Some isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to be engulfed by fog tomorrow, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Dense fog in isolated parts over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020