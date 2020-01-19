Left Menu
Development News Edition

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:01 IST
No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

"In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I'm planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development," Gadkari said. "I want to tell you there is no dearth of money," he told the gathering..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Despite great snow, Lebanon's ski slopes suffer in economic crisis

It is a sunny day on Lebanons ski slopes after weeks of snowfall but, as the economic crisis bites, there is no sign of the traffic that would typically jam the road. It is still slow, but the weather is great and the snow as well, so we in...

England enforce follow-on before rain stops play

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England enforced the follow-on after they needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africas last four batsmen on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. But rain delayed their progress with Sout...

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017

Harare, Jan 19 AFP Zimbabwe made sedate progress and reached lunch at 62 without loss against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in Harare on Sunday in their first home Test since 2017. Prince Masvaure compiled a watchful 42 and will resume t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020