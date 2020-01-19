Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans to extend urad imports till June on likely domestic shortage: Sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:32 IST
Govt plans to extend urad imports till June on likely domestic shortage: Sources

The government plans to extend urad dal imports of up to 4,00,000 tonnes a fiscal for another three months till June this year in view of likely domestic shortages, according to sources. The Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has demanded the government for removal of quantitative curbs on urad as the country is likely to face a shortage of about 50 per cent in production this year on account of damage to the 2019 kharif crop.

Last month, the commerce ministry had raised the quota of urad import from 1.5 lakh tonnes to 4 lakh tonnes for the fiscal ending March 2020. Import was allowed to be undertaken only by millers and refiners. According to sources, "So far, only 2 lakh tonnes of urad has been imported. The pulses situation was reviewed recently by the concerned ministeries and a consensus has emerged to give time till June for undertaking the import of rest of the quota."

IPGA Vice Chairman Bimal Kothari had recently said the country produces about 25-30 lakh tonnes of urad dal a year. There could be 50 per cent fall in output because of severe damage to the kharif crop. "To meet the domestic demand, the government should remove quantitative restrictions on urad and allow free shipments," he had said.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to offload 5 lakh tonne pulses from its buffer stock to both state governments as well as in the open market. Sources said about 1 lakh tonnes of pulses will be sold to state governments at not less than minimum support price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Another one lakh tonne of pulses, especially milled pulses will be offloaded in the open market at above MSP level under the Price Stabailisation Fund (PSF), the source added. The state governments are expected to lift more pulses from the buffer stock in the coming days as prices of some pulses are on rise.

Cooperative NAFED is also planning to sell pulses from the buffer stock to institutional buyers like hotels and big retail stores, the sources added. The country has imported 21.4 lakh tonnes of pulses during April-November of this fiscal and total shipments are expected to touch 30 lakh tonnes at the end of this fiscal.

India's dependence on pulses import is reducing as domestic production has been increasing in the last few years on account of government measures. Pulses production has improved to the level of 230 lakh tonne since 2016-17 from 160-180 lakh tonnes level. However, the production is still short of the annual demand of 250 lakh tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Oil organises Saksham 2020 Cyclothon in Kalaburagi

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnatakas Kalaburagi city on Sunday. This programme is being conducted across the nation. We are organizing walkathon, cyclothon and many other events, Ra...

CAA tussle: Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv

CAA tussle Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Amid the tussle with the Left front government over the CAA, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a mute ...

Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadus Pudukkottai were taken into custody by Sri Lankan navy after they were caught in rough sea condition on Sunday.All the fisherman belonging to Jagathapattinam area of Pudukkottai town in Tamil Nadu arrested an...

CPM will soon launch door-to-door campaign to explain link

The CPIM will soon launch a nation-wide house-to-house campaign to explain to the people, the link between CAA-NPR-NRC, party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. The intense campaign will take place all over the country, he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020