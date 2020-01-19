Left Menu
Development News Edition

China hopeful of Huawei executive's release as her case goes on trial in Canada on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:17 IST
China hopeful of Huawei executive's release as her case goes on trial in Canada on Monday

As China and the US signed the phase-1 trade deal to end their bitter two-year tariff war, expectations are high in Beijing on the release of a high-profile Huawei executive by a Canadian court, which will begin the hearing into her extradition to America on Monday. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Vancouver on a US warrant in late 2018 for allegedly lying to banks about violating Iran sanctions and put under house arrest. She denies the allegations.

Her arrest put the 47-year-old at the centre of the US and China's battle over Huawei's growing global reach. The hearings into whether the Huawei executive can be extradited to the US will begin on Monday in Vancouver. China has been asking Canada to release Meng, saying she has been falsely implicated in the case.

Her arrest stunned China considering the iconic status of Huawei in the country whose sales revenue has increased to USD 121 billion last year despite ban of its products and technology by the US. Following Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, in what was widely seen as retaliation. They were accused of harming China’s national security. China also stopped some key Canadian imports.

“At stake of Monday’s case are issues of sovereignty, the framework of international relations and Meng's freedom," Beijing-based current affairs commentator Einar Tangen said. “To extradite Meng, the US government must meet the terms of its extradition treaty with Canada, which requires, among other things, that any alleged crime must also be a crime in Canada. The government's problem is that the violations of US unilateral sanctions are not crimes in Canada and therefore the extradition case should be dismissed," he told PTI here.

“Meng's case is important because it is a bellwether on what will become of sovereignty and the framework of international relations," he said. Expectations are high in China that she could be released following the January 15 phase one deal with US under which China has agreed to increase its imports of US goods and services by at least USD 200 billion.

China has also agreed to undertake structural reforms to its economic and trade regime in respect of agriculture, currency and foreign exchange, financial services, intellectual property and technology transfer. US President Donald Trump who kicked off the trade war in 2018 against China is demanding Beijing to reduce massive trade deficit.

His demands included an intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing’s promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets. Huawei’s lawyers argue that her case is politically motivated aimed at securing the trade deal and slowdown the company’s efforts to rollout 5G telecom technology.

It is not clear yet whether her case was part of the negotiations between the US and China in the run up to the phase one deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI Two persons from Nepal, working at a polyhouse farming unit in Telanganas Medak district, drowned in awater storage point on the farm on Sunday, police said. Kishan and Naraya...

Bank unions call two-day strike from Jan 31

The United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31. The forum has also given a call for a three-day strike from March while threatening to go on indefinite st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020