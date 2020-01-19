Southern Libyan oilfields shut after pipeline closure -NOC

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is cutting production at the El Sharara and El Feel oilfields after forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) shut a pipeline from the fields, the company said on Sunday.

"NOC confirms that individuals from the Petroleum Facilities Guard under the command of the LNA General Command have shut down the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline, forcing the corporation to limit oil production at the Sharara and El Feel oilfields," its statement said.

