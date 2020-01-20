Left Menu
Green Pavlova 2020 to be biggest parks conference in southern hemisphere

Taking place from 4 to 7 May 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand, it is about bringing together the Asia-Pacific parks and open spaces industry to learn new things, discuss best practices and network with colleagues.

Green Pavlova 2020 is going to be the biggest parks and open spaces conference that the southern hemisphere has ever seen!

Karl Nesbitt, Parks & Open Spaces Programme Manager for Recreation Aotearoa, says "Delegates will have the opportunity to visit award-winning parks, meet a huge selection of trade exhibitors and help shape the future of our industry."

Despite its culinary implication, Green Pavlova is the premier parks, reserves and open space conference in New Zealand, for organisations and individuals engaged in Sports Parks, Playspaces, Reserves and Open Spaces. This conference presents the opportunity for commercial and corporate partners to engage with the sector and to be a party to its future direction.

The conference will cover many industry areas, such as parks and open spaces, play, amenity, turf, facilities, contracting and sports hubs. The themes of the 2020 conference reflect the current issues facing the industry;

• Sustainability, resilience, and climate change

• The benefits of connecting with nature – the value of parks

• Applying the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi

• Community empowerment

• Te Mara Hupara

The incredible setting for this conference is Rotorua, New Zealand. The great thing about this fantastic location is the understanding that delegates will gain of working with indigenous cultures, taking away learning that can be replicated across the world.

Rotorua will enable us to explore the wellbeing of places and spaces and how important they are to human health by seeing it in action. Delegates will experience New Zealand culture, nature, flora and fauna and learn how our green spaces work.

With some of New Zealand's most beautiful beaches, underground caves and Hobbiton Movie Set within an hour or two's drive, why not stay an extra few nights in Rotorua and add some day trips to your conference. There will be a booking portal available for delegates to purchase excursions and experiences at reduced prices.

