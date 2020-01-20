Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Feel good factor keeps world stocks near record highs, oil jumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Feel good factor keeps world stocks near record highs, oil jumps

World stocks held near record highs on Monday as generally better data and earnings bolstered sentiment, while oil prices hit their highest in over a week after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down following a blockade. European equities opened a touch lower, while U.S. stock futures were down marginally.

Trading was light with U.S. markets closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Still, the week was expected to bring plenty of direction given central bank meetings, earnings, closely-watched business activity data and the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. While investors took some money off the table on Monday, the sentiment was supported by signs that the economic outlook has improved, aided by an easing of trade tensions between the United States and China - the world's two biggest economies.

"The feel-good factor appears to be driven by a number of factors including better than expected economic data, as well as the dialing back of trade tensions between the U.S. and China as the low-hanging fruit of a phase one trade deal was being signed off," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "If you also toss into the mix some better than expected earnings reports from U.S. banks and other multinationals, it makes a heady cocktail of optimism on which to push stock markets higher."

MSCI's s all-country index is up almost 2.5% for the first three weeks of the year and was holding near record highs on Monday along with Wall Street and European benchmark equity indices. Just three weeks into the new year, the S&P 500 has gained just over 3% and the NASDAQ almost 5%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat having risen to its highest since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei added 0.2% to be near its highest in 15 months. Chinese shares stayed strong with the blue-chip CSI300 index rising 0.7%, while China's yuan hit a new six-month high.

U.S. corporate earnings this week include Netflix, Intel Corp, and Texas Instruments, while the European Central Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan hold policy meetings. "In 2020 we don't expect the pace of growth to slow as much as it did last year," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Accommodative policy and the reduction of downside risk following the signing of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal will help support the economy and risk assets." OIL JUMP

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down after forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline. Brent crude futures rose almost 1% to $65.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude jumped 0.8% to $59.02.

In currency markets, a string of mostly solid U.S. data helped underpin the dollar. Figures on Friday showed U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December and a gauge of manufacturing activity rebounded to its highest in eight months.

The dollar last traded at around 110.17 yen, not far off an eight-month peak of 110.305 last week. The euro was stuck at $1.1093, while sterling was roughly a quarter of a percent weaker against the euro and dollar. A string of poor British economic news has fanned speculation about a cut in interest rates soon, weighing on sterling.

Elsewhere, gold was a tad firmer at around $1,560 per ounce, having hit a seven-year high earlier this month at the height of Iran-U.S. tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...

Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of D...

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as highly dangerous, have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans ma...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020