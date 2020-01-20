Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies flat ahead of key central bank meetings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:45 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies flat ahead of key central bank meetings
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market stocks and currencies were flat on Monday as investors braced for major central bank meetings later in the week, while Turkish and Russian equities scaled all-time highs. The Bank of Japan will announce its rate decision on Tuesday, while the European Central Bank is gearing up for its first policy meeting of the year on Thursday.

"Major central banks are unlikely to take action for the foreseeable future, as they have all come close to the end of their possibilities when it comes to expansionary measures and sees little scope for action on the restrictive side of things," said Commerzbank FX strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann. Investor sentiment has gradually improved since the United States and China agreed to a truce in their near two-year-long trade war in December and after the two sides signed an initial trade deal last week that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products.

The Turkish stock index rose nearly 1% to a record high, while Russian stocks gained 0.8% to an all-time peak. A basket of emerging market currencies was flat, pointing to a slow start to the week.

"From the point of view of many, the global economy might disappoint, but there are no country-specific special effects that could lead to jumps in the exchange rates," said Leuchtmann. China's onshore yuan, however, led a pack of Asian currencies higher after a firm midpoint rate fix by the central bank and robust demand ahead of a week-long New Year holiday.

Turkey's lira weakened against a firmer dollar. The Turkish central bank decided to send 90% of its 2019 profits to the government and other smaller shareholders after necessary reserves are removed. The Russian rouble firmed, pricing in higher oil prices and local tax payments with investors waiting to see which ministers will keep their jobs in a new government after the unexpected appointment of Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister last Wednesday.

South Africa's rand fell while the governing African National Congress (ANC) party held an important meeting on the economy. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year: Official

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year Official Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm expects its merchants base which is pegged at 15 million as of now to reach 25 million by the next fiscal, a senior executive of the...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant inning and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphati...

Pakistani woman activist stopped from leaving country for 'anti-state activities'

A top Pakistani woman lawyer and human rights activist, supporting the minority Hazara community in the country, was stopped from taking a flight to the UK and detained for hours by immigration authorities at the airport here on Monday, ci...

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020