Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 lower in thin trading; Fevertree, Intu slide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:23 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 lower in thin trading; Fevertree, Intu slide

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday and midcaps were little changed, amid thin trading volumes due to a U.S. holiday, while premium tonic water maker Fevertree and mall operator Intu tumbled among smaller stocks.

The FTSE 100, which hit a near six-month high in the previous session, gave up 0.2% by 0915 GMT, with BAT weighing the most. Many investors were away due to U.S. markets being closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The FTSE 250 was flat, but Capita fell 3.6% after UBS downgraded the stock. Separately, a media report https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/01/18/capita-targets-profit-growth-200m-non-core-sell-off on Saturday said the company was planning a 200-million-pound sale of a clutch of units.

UK-exposed banks including Lloyds were lower, while homebuilders Persimmon and Barratt advanced 1% each, amid bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates this month. Weak UK retail sales data on Friday has led investors to price in a greater chance of the BoE easing policy. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson echoed that sentiment, adding that retail sales showed consumers remained in defensive mood.

Though sharp moves in stocks were scant, Fevertree sank 20% and was on track for its worst day ever after warning that annual revenue growth would be below its expectations after subdued trading over Christmas. "Falling sales in the UK will inevitably spark fears the gin boom has turned to bust, while guidance for weaker sales in the U.S. and lower margins undermine Fevertree's long-term pitch that it can replicate its success across the pond," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett said.

Small-cap Intu Properties, which had shed more than 70% in value last year amid a string of high-profile bankruptcies on Britain's High Street, slid 7.5% to a record low after saying it was targeting an equity raise. Media reports have estimated that Intu could raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), though some analysts have warned that may not be enough. Shares of its peer Hammerson gave up 2%.

Defence company BAE Systems outperformed the blue-chip index with a 2.3% gain after saying it would beef up its business with two units being offloaded due to the merger of U.S. rivals Raytheon and United Technologies. ($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMBs in India as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Bridge linking Denmark to Sweden to get new lick of paint in 13-year operation

The nearly eight-kilometer five-mile bridge linking Denmark and Sweden is to get a new lick of paint for the first time since it opened for traffic in 2000, but it will take an estimated 13 years to complete the mega-project. The Oresund Br...

SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is strategically located in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces. The SU-30 MKI aircraft is ...

Tsitsipas 'almost perfect' en route to Open second round

World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas played a flawless first set as he crushed Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to launch his bid to better last years semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. Expectations are high for the 21-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020