APEDA recognition of laboratories reaches 186 testing laboratories

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has added 135 laboratories to existing 51 recognized laboratories. With this initiative, APEDA recognition of laboratories has reached 186 laboratories across the country. The number of laboratories has increased in states with exporting potentials like Maharashtra (35), Gujarat (23), Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (10), Tamil Nadu (23) and Karnataka (17). Laboratory testing requirements are crucial in the agri export supply chain.

For increasing the laboratory network further, APEDA has taken a policy decision for simplification of APEDA recognition of laboratories. It has been decided that the laboratories which are NABL accredited will be recognized by APEDA and the same will be added in the network of APEDA recognition laboratories. This will enable APEDA to continuously expand its recognition network of laboratories across the country and will enable the exporters to have easy access to the laboratories for testing of APEDA scheduled products for exports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

