Ashok Leyland delivers 1st batch of BS-VI compliant trucks in Delhi-NCR

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:18 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:18 IST
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has delivered the first batch of BS-VI compliant trucks to customers in Delhi-NCR region. For meeting the BS-VI emission standard, the company has developed an innovative iGen6 technology that will ensure higher operating profits for customers, Ashok Leyland said in a release.

The Bharat Stage-VI (or BS-VI) emission norms would come into force from April 1. The first batch of BS-VI vehicles was delivered in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) region aligning to the BS-VI fuel availability in the country, the company said.

"We at Ashok Leyland have believed in indigenously developing innovative engine technology and after treatment solutions that suit Indian conditions. Our new BS-VI iGen6 technology, developed in-house, is suited for Indian operating conditions," Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said in the release. The company is also introducing a new range of modular trucks that will deliver superior customised solutions to customers, he added.

Ashok Leyland has consistently relied on its in-house R&D talent and indigenous technology for leading innovations in the CV (commercial vehicle) industry, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

