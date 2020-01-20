Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Securities reports 4 pc growth in Q3 revenue growth at Rs 423 crore

ICICI Securities on Monday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 423 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY20) against Rs 405 crore in Q3 FY19, up 4 per cent aided by growth in retail equities and allied business.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:04 IST
ICICI Securities reports 4 pc growth in Q3 revenue growth at Rs 423 crore
The company managed seven investment banking deals in Q3 FY20. Image Credit: ANI

ICICI Securities on Monday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 423 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY20) against Rs 405 crore in Q3 FY19, up 4 per cent aided by growth in retail equities and allied business. The consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 101 crore, up 36 per cent on account of growth in revenue, reduction in expenses and changes in statutory tax rates.

The return on equity remained robust at 51 per cent. For the nine-month period, revenue stood at Rs 1,243 crore, down 4 per cent year-on-year while profit after tax stood at Rs 386 crore, up 5 per cent. ICICI Securities has 4.7 million operational accounts of which about 94,000 were added during the quarter. The company has 1.4 million active clients (those having traded in the last 12 months) and one million NSE active clients (those having traded on the NSE in the last 12 months).

During the quarter, the company's blended equity market share grew 80 basis points on-year to 8.9 per cent. The ICICI Bank-led customer acquisition arrangement continues to ramp up well with client activation rates further increasing to 58 per cent versus 44 per cent sequentially and almost double from the same quarter last year.

The pace of tab-based account opening (T20) also picked up with a monthly run rate of 11,500 in Q3 FY20 versus 9,500 in Q2 FY20. "During the quarter, we saw an uptick in retail participation due to large, mid and small caps participating in the rally. If the momentum in the broader market sustains, it will be beneficial for a franchise like ours," said Managing Director and CEO Vijay Chandok.

As a virtual financial supermarket, he said, the company's continuing endeavour is to meet all the three need sets of customers -- wealth management and investments, protection of life and assets, and their borrowing needs. "Digital is the centrepiece to this strategy and we are working with fintechs and startups to launch winning solutions," said Chandok.

ICICI Securities handled seven investment banking deals in Q3 FY20 and has an IPO pipeline of seven deals amounting to over Rs 8,600 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

"I stayed alive to tell" - Auschwitz's dwindling survivors recount horrors of Nazi death camp

A strip of skin tattooed with the Auschwitz death camp number 99288 sits in a silver frame on a shelf in Avraham Harshaloms living room. It is his prisoner number, etched on to his forearm in 1943. As the 75th anniversary of the camps liber...

Smile Foundation Aims To Get 'Every Child in School'

Over 1000 employees from various corporates ran at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 for Smile Foundation to help them support the education of more than 1600 underprivileged kids under its flagship program Every Child in School. The education ...

Himanta 'habitual liar', says Tarun Gogoi on cut-off year

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a habitual liar, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP leader had lied in the Assembly about the Assam Accord despite submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court with 1971 as ...

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor

Shortly after winding up his meeting with a delegation of the Shirdi Trust over the Sai Baba birthplace dispute, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.According to Shiv Sena leader K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020