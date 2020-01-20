Celebrating 50 years of Triveni Enterprises

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore-based Triveni Enterprises, a top name in the Steel Industry and is on the list of top suppliers of serviced steel in India, announced new machine lines to mark their Golden Jubilee on January 4, 2020. MC Agrawal ED - SAIL (Sales and ITD), Sumita Dutta - ED SAIL (Corporate affairs), Ajay Bhargava, MD - Rittal India Pvt Ltd, Kumaraguparan, DGM Sourcing - Ashok Leyland and Ravichandran, Chief of Marketing and Sales - Tata Steel (IPPE Division) were the industry leaders who graced this occasion.

SAIL has been associated with Triveni for the past three generations and at this event, the fourth generation of Triveni was introduced to the business by MC Agrawal. "We at Triveni Enterprise consider ourselves as a service centre which links main producers of steel to the consumers by converting large steel coils into finely finished products, catering to all Industries in the market for the last 50 years," said Ashirwad Agarwal, Managing Director.

With the new era, challenges and increasing demands, Triveni introduced the High Strength Cut to Length Line, a machine that will cater to the steel requirements of Ashok Leyland, for their upcoming BS VI Models. The machine was inaugurated by Kumaraguparan of Ashok Leyland. To commemorate the partnership with Rittal India Private Limited, a German Multinational and one of India's biggest enclosures manufacturing company, Double Side Lamination CRCA/GP Cut to length machine was inaugurated by Ajay Bhargava, MD of Rittal India.

"We commit to contributing in every part of consumers' lives by processing steel which is being used in various manufacturing sectors namely automobile, construction and day to day household items," said Agarwal, adding that this facility will help Rittal and their vendors to produce better quality products and do business in a more competitive manner. Large project contractors, builders and industries have trusted Triveni over the years for the supply of steel for their projects. During the event, Triveni brought in the Ignite Steel Solutions, a new technology of Cut & Bend TMT.

It was inaugurated by JC Sharma of Sobha Developers. Ignite will use BIM technology to help developers save money, time and wastages. Reciting the oath that Triveni has always kept, Ashirwad Agarwal promised of fulfilling every steel requirement of their consumers' till the last mile. Triveni always believed in collaboration with customers and solving their problems. This was an occasion to show the world Triveni's core strengths. More than 1,000 people from various parts of India attended this event. Ashirwad thanked his school principal and teachers in his speech for helping him having a humble upbringing.

Triveni always believed in giving back to the society and helping the poor. They operate a school in their ancestral place in Haryana. Old employees and well-wishers of Triveni were felicitated in this Gala event. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

