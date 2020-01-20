Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:21 IST
UPDATE 3-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises
Representative image Image Credit: FAO/Alberto Conti

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredient disappeared from shops and wholesale markets, while bread makers shut in protest at what they called government pressure to sell the staple at controlled prices. "It is not possible for me to sell bread for eight rupees a piece if I buy flour bags at high prices," said Sheraz Khan, a shopkeeper in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad, the capital.

"Gas prices have also shot up multiple times since this new government came into power," he added estimating that the bill for his gas-powered oven had increased four times. Pakistan's energy pricing regulator has proposed yet another hike, which officials say is likely to be approved.

Monday's import decision was made by the Economic Coordination Council, with the first shipment expected to arrive by Feb. 15, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it would wave regulatory duties on the grain, which could be shipped in until March 31. It was not yet clear from which country or countries Pakistan will import the wheat. A finance ministry official said that private sector buyers could import the wheat from wherever they wanted.

Pakistan exported more than 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat from late 2018 to June 2019, its statistics bureau says. Although the government banned exports in July last year, 48,000 metric tonnes were still sent overseas until October 2019. Economic experts say it made no sense to export the wheat after poor crop yields in the last harvest and called for an inquiry into the exports despite the ban.

"Someone made billions," said opposition party leader Khawaja Asif said, adding that he suspected the wheat crises might be the result of a scam. Rising wheat prices have drawn sharp criticism of Khan's government, already under tremendous pressure after a key party in his coalition government quit his cabinet, and other allies also raised questions over the government's performance.

Pakistan is a mostly agricultural country that normally grows enough to meet the needs of its population. Opposition parties and some economists have called for an inquiry into why Pakistan needs to import wheat when it was exporting the grain until late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Army flags off national integration tour for Jammu schoolchildren

The Army on Monday flagged off a 10-day national integration tour for schoolchildren of remote areas of the Jammu region to various parts of the country, a defense spokesman said. The national integration, educational and motivational tour ...

"I stayed alive to tell" - Auschwitz's dwindling survivors recount horrors of Nazi death camp

A strip of skin tattooed with the Auschwitz death camp number 99288 sits in a silver frame on a shelf in Avraham Harshaloms living room. It is his prisoner number, etched on to his forearm in 1943. As the 75th anniversary of the camps liber...

Smile Foundation Aims To Get 'Every Child in School'

Over 1000 employees from various corporates ran at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 for Smile Foundation to help them support the education of more than 1600 underprivileged kids under its flagship program Every Child in School. The education ...

Himanta 'habitual liar', says Tarun Gogoi on cut-off year

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a habitual liar, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP leader had lied in the Assembly about the Assam Accord despite submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court with 1971 as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020