Federal Bank Q3 profit up 32 pc to Rs 441 cr

Federal Bank on Monday posted 32.1 percent increase in net profit at Rs 440.64 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The private sector lender registered a profit of Rs 333.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also improved to Rs 3,738.22 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 3,299.96 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 percent of the total advances during the quarter, compared with 3.14 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2018-19.

Net NPAs of the bank also fell to 1.63 percent of the total assets in October-December 2019 as against 1.72 percent a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.