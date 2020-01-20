Left Menu
Bajaj Finserv adds three new products to its range of Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced three new products under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:22 IST
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced three new products under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category. These pocket-friendly plans cover valuables such as spectacles, wristwatches, and handbags against accidental damage, theft or losses due to a variety of reasons. The high coverage and pocket-friendly premiums make the offerings worth signing up for. Here are the three new products you should know about:

Eyewear Assure Customers can insure their expensive glasses, frames, and lenses against accidental damage and loss, as well as loss/damage occurring due to fire, strike and theft with Eyewear Assure. The plan also covers sunglasses.

The Eyewear Assure plan offers: * Coverage of up to Rs 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs 799

* Complimentary spectacle insurance, up to Rs 15,000 * Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards

* Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs 20,000/Rs 40,000 if stranded in India/abroad Eyewear Assure

The Watch Secure plan offers you coverage in case your wristwatch/smartwatch suffers loss or accidental damage due to fire, explosion/ implosion or natural/manmade disasters. The Watch Secure plan offers:

* Coverage of up to Rs 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs 449 * Complimentary watch insurance, up to Rs 15,000

* Credit/debit card blocking services in case of loss * Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad

Handbag Assure If you are someone who likes to buy premium handbags, you can insure your investment in the accessory by opting for a Handbag Assure plan. The plan offers coverage in case your priced possession suffers damage or loss due to a variety of incidents including fire, theft, natural or manmade disasters, and more.

The Handbag Assure Plan offers: * Coverage of up to Rs 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs 199

* Complimentary Handbag Insurance cover, up to Rs 15,000 * Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards

* Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad To insure the above accessories, customers can apply online and pay the premium via net banking, UPI, mobile wallets or debit/credit cards. The Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions now include over 80 products catering to specific needs of the customers. These affordable plans are designed to insure your routine activities and belongings against a variety of risks and hazards.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

