Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITI Ltd's FPO opens on Jan 24, proceeds to fund capital requirements

ITI Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its further public offering (FPO) with the issue set to open on January 24 and close by January 28.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:42 IST
ITI Ltd's FPO opens on Jan 24, proceeds to fund capital requirements
Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Mohan Agarwal (fourth from left) in Mumbai on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

ITI Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its further public offering (FPO) with the issue set to open on January 24 and close by January 28. The objective is to utilise net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements during the current financial year and Rs 607 crore to repay loans in full or partially.

ITI Ltd has appointed BoB Capital Markets, Karvy Investor Services and PNB Investment Services as the book-running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares proposed to be issued will be available on the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd.

The net issue will have not less than 75 per cent allocation to qualified institutional buyers, not more than 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10 per cent to retail individual bidders. The government-owned company has diverse products and services offered across sectors, well-established relationships with public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence and other government agencies.

Its order book stood at Rs 1,105 crore as on December 31, 2019 which included various projects like Army Static Switch Communication Network (ASCON), BharatNet, network for spectrum, smart energy metres, space programmes and e-governance projects. "Going forward, ITI looks to diversify its products and services, modernise its infrastructure and technology as well as team up with innovative technology leaders and startups to support the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' initiatives of the government," the company said in a statement.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth

Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks makes the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.For 2020 and 2021, th...

IMF trims global growth forecast for 2019 on India slowdown

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Monday lowered growth estimate for the world economy to 2.9 per cent for 2019, citing negative surprises in few emerging market economies, especially India. Providing an update to the World Economic Ou...

Five former police officials sentenced to death over attack on Hasina's motorcade in 1988

Five former police officials were sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court on Monday for opening fire on a motorcade of then Opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in 1988 that killed her 24 supporters during an anti-government rally. The court in...

New study suggests acute exercise boosts working memory like caffeine

Researchers at the Western Universitys Exercise and Health Psychology Laboratory recently found that just 20-minutes of exercise can improve the working memory of both non-caffeine and caffeine consumers as much as a cup of coffee in the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020