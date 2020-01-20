Left Menu
Development News Edition

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:28 IST
Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Much remains to be done in Colombia's fight against the cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to curb coca-growing by crime gangs and rebel groups, especially as crop figures shot up in recent years.

This month Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the country eradicated more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of coca last year - a record. "As a result of aggressive, counter-narcotics efforts by President Trump and President Duque, President Duque's administration has rolled back record high cultivation and cocaine production levels," Pompeo said.

"Much work remains, we'll keep the progress going," added Pompeo, who is visiting to attend a regional counter-terrorism conference in Bogota. Coca eradication is the best way to protect peace efforts and fight drug trafficking which fuels violence, Duque told Reuters in an interview last week.

"Our work in the fight against drugs is maintained," Duque said in joint remarks with Pompeo, adding that his administration is deploying a "multiplicity of tools". Duque supports restarting aerial fumigation of coca - which is more efficient and safer for troops than manual eradication.

Aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate was banned by the Constitutional Court in 2015 over cancer concerns but Duque has said a restart under safety conditions set by magistrates could be possible this year. Pompeo thanked Colombia for efforts to provide help for 1.6 million Venezuelan migrants who have arrived in the country in recent years, fleeing food and medicine shortages and hyperinflation.

Unlike its neighbors, Colombia has not imposed stringent immigration requirements. Venezuela for decades provided shelter to Colombians fleeing their country's civil conflict. Pompeo is expected to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido later on Monday after both attend the counter-terrorism meeting.

Guaido is recognized as his crisis-ridden nation's legitimate president by more than 50 countries including the United States. Guaido defied a court order to travel to Colombia and is expected to continue onward to the World Economic Forum in Davos, a source said.

Duque specially recognized Guaido in his opening remarks at the conference, saying ensuring free and fair elections in Venezuela is the responsibility of all countries. The trip will help gain global attention for Guaido as Venezuela's political stalemate drags on, but there is no evidence the tour will break Venezuela's deadlock, as the military continues to stand by the ruling Socialist Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

BMC sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

A sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an ACB official said. Paresh Koregaonkar attached to R South ward was picked up when he was acc...

As trial nears, Trump lawyers call impeachment case 'flimsy'

Washington, Jan 20 AP President Donald Trumps legal team asserted Monday that he did absolutely nothing wrong, calling the impeachment case against him flimsy and a dangerous perversion of the Constitution. The lawyers decried the impeachme...

Organs of man declared brain-dead gives new lease of life to 4

A 20-year-old youths organs gave a new lease of life to four people on Monday, after he was declared brain-dead, health department officials said. Sujay Karmakar, a resident of Kancharapara in North 24 Parganas district, was declared brain...

Students, members of various outfits take out anti-CAA march

Students and member of various organisations on Monday took out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizen NRC here. The march started from FTII Film and Television Institute of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020