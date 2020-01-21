Left Menu
Development News Edition

World risks 'disaster' as reuse of natural resources declines

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:31 IST
World risks 'disaster' as reuse of natural resources declines

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The proportion of raw materials the world is reusing has fallen, researchers said on Tuesday, warning of a "global disaster" as annual consumption of natural resources rose to 100 billion tonnes for the first time.

Just 8.6% of the 100 billion tonnes of materials - including minerals, metals, fossil fuels and biomass - was put back into service in 2017, said a report by Amsterdam-based social enterprise Circle Economy, using the latest available data. That compares with 9.1% of materials that were used again two years earlier, when annual consumption was 93 billion tonnes, CEO Harald Friedl told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"For the first time in history, more than 100 billion tonnes of materials are entering the global economy every year," he said. "We are going from bad to worse in terms of circularity. This is really dramatic news at the beginning of this year, which only points to one thing: action."

To reduce waste and planet-warming emissions, and keep climate change in check, economies should seek to become "circular" by reusing and recycling products, green groups say. The amount of materials the world uses has tripled since 1970 and could double again by 2050 if no action is taken, the United Nations estimates.

Friedl said the world was predominantly relying on extracting virgin materials to fuel growth, rather than making better use of existing resources. "We are risking global disaster if we continue this way of limitlessly using the world's resources," he said, urging faster action to keep the average rise in global temperatures to limits adopted in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Governments must lead the change in their economies, he said, by collaborating on circular strategies, working with businesses, green groups and academics, and creating national roadmaps. So far, 13 European countries have adopted such roadmaps and in 2019 Colombia became the first Latin American country to launch a similar policy, the report said.

Governments, researchers and companies working to achieve circular economies should share data on things like supply chains, emissions and materials extraction, said Friedl. That would make it easier to identify opportunities and help economies shift to a more sustainable model, he said by phone from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

A global coalition in support of circular economies was also needed, as today's voluntary and often fragmented efforts could not drive transition fast enough, he added. Cristianne Close, a global markets expert at green group WWF, said economic and financial systems promoted unsustainable consumption and were degrading the natural environment.

"The circular economy provides a tangible framework for reducing our impacts, protecting ecosystems and living within the means of one planet," she added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday proposed rules that would execute a potentially quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be allowed.A resolution McCon...

Simmons' triple-double carries 76ers past Nets

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Monday in New York. The 76ers beat the Nets fo...

Big two Irish parties closely matched as Sinn Fein surge - poll

Irelands main opposition party, Fianna Fail, edged ahead of the governing Fine Gael in an opinion poll on Monday, a far more modest lead than a separate survey suggested a day earlier amid a pre-election jump in support for third-placed Sin...

Trump, Macron agree important to complete digital services tax talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the importance of completing a successful negotiation on the digital services tax, the White House said on Monday.Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020