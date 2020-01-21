Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waipukurau cultural tourism project to receive $2.798m from PGF

“The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project aims to create a sense of belonging, connection, and understanding within the local community in regard to the pā sites

Waipukurau cultural tourism project to receive $2.798m from PGF
“The Coalition Government is pleased to see this project progress from the PGF-funded business case into the next stage of construction,” said Fletcher Tabuteau Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project will receive $2.798 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to create an authentic cultural tourism experience, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today

"The project will inform visitors about the history of six pā sites in Waipukurau with a combination of whare korero (carved gathering spaces), pou whenua (carved posts), interpretative signage and digital storytelling unique to Central Hawke's Bay.

"The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project aims to create a sense of belonging, connection, and understanding within the local community in regard to the pā sites

"PGF funding will be used to tell the story of how iwi came to the area and what these pā sites were used for. The areas are archeologically, spiritually and culturally significant, and these pā sites are of particular importance to hāpu and whānau in the area and in the wider regions" said Fletcher Tabuteau.

"The economic benefits of this project for a town the size of Waipukurau are huge because of the boost to employment and tourism.

"The project expects to create 16 new jobs once finished, and attract up to 15,000 visitors annually by its fifth year of operation.

"The Coalition Government is pleased to see this project progress from the PGF-funded business case into the next stage of construction," said Fletcher Tabuteau

"The project will be split into two phases with plans for phase one to commence in March 2020 which will focus on the development of the largest pā site, Pukekaihau.

"Phase two will begin in February 2021 developing the remaining five pā sites, Te Waipukurau, Kaimanawa, Kaitoroa, Ruatangaroa, and Moana-i-rokia.

"Ngā Ara Tipuna plans to use the voices of real people to tell the stories of their ancestors in a way that stays true to tikanga Māori. Our Māori heritage needs the likes of Ngā Ara Tipuna to keep our stories alive, our culture vibrant and our people connected.

"Having also attended the launch of Hawke's Bay Regional Council 3D Aquifer Mapping Project today, also funded by the PGF, I'm confident we are making good progress in Central Hawke's Bay and in the wider region," said Fletcher Tabuteau.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Pollution abatement projects to prevent sewage flow into Ganga

The Hooghly or Kati-Ganga flows south for about 260 km into the Bay of Bengal, through a heavy industrialised area with more than half of West Bengals population. Household wastewater and industrial effluents flowing directly into the river...

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

A Myanmar-appointed panel concluded Monday that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against its Rohingya Muslim community but the military was not guilty of genocide, findings swiftly condemned by rights groups. The Independent Commis...

SH20B to be upgraded for new 10-minute bus services to Auckland airport

Aucklanders are another step closer to getting rapid transit to the airport, with the start of construction to upgrade State Highway 20B to the airport, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.SH20B will be upgraded with additional ...

South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz - Yonhap

South Korea plans to expand the deployment of a anit-piracy military unit now operating off the coast of Africa to the area around the Strait of Hormuz after the United States pressed for help to guard oil tankers, Yonhap reported on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020