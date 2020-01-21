Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen rises, yuan slumps as stocks fall on China virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:10 IST
FOREX-Yen rises, yuan slumps as stocks fall on China virus
Image Credit: Pixabay

The yen pulled ahead and the yuan fell against the dollar on Tuesday as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China sparked a sudden bout of risk aversion and sent Asian stocks skidding. The yuan slipped against the U.S. currency in onshore and offshore trade after a Chinese health expert said the virus can pass from person to person as the fourth death from the illness was confirmed.

The outbreak of the disease, which has spread from the central city of Wuhan, is still in its early stages. However, it comes right before the peak travel season during the Lunar New Year holidays, raising risks that it could spread further. "Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open due to worries about the virus, which sparked risk-off trades that pushed up the yen and U.S. Treasuries," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"So far, the number of deaths from the virus is low, so hopefully there will not be a big panic." The yen edged 0.2% higher to 109.97 per dollar on Tuesday.

In the onshore market, the yuan fell to 6.8973 per dollar, the lowest level in almost a week. In the offshore market, it dropped to 6.9007. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.589, near the highest level in a month.

The yen remained higher after the Bank of Japan kept its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1% and its pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero. The BOJ also nudged up its growth forecasts, but traders will scrutinise governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks at a press conference later on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar fell 0.15% to $0.6865 as worries about the Chinese virus hurt currencies sensitive to risk. The New Zealand dollar also eased slightly to $0.6607. The euro was locked in a narrow range before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday where it is expected to launch a comprehensive review of central bank strategy, including the ECB's inflation target.

Against the dollar, the euro traded at $1.10968 The common currency was also quoted at 85.30 pence. The ECB's first meeting of the year is most likely to launch a rethink of an inflation goal the bank has failed to meet since 2013.

The scope and scale of the review will be a key focus for markets given the far-reaching implications for monetary policy. A slightly brighter tone to data means the ECB's assessment of the economic outlook will also be watched closely by investors on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Hope representation becomes the norm: Constance Wu

Actor Constance Wu hopes her series Fresh of the Boat, which is the first primetime show featuring an Asian family, contributes in making the entertainment industry more welcoming towards the stories and talent of people from across the glo...

Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Ponting XI, Warne XI in bushfire fundraiser match

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. The match, scheduled on February 8, will be played to raise funds and all ma...

China coronavirus claims 4th victim as more screenings added

A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. The increased control measur...

Irrawaddy Dolphins sighted in new areas of Chilika lake

A large number of endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins were sighted in new areas of the Chilika lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in the country, officials said. The total dolphins sighted during the annual census on Sunday was 146, said Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020