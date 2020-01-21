Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial sells 2.10 pc shares in Cipla

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:17 IST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial sells 2.10 pc shares in Cipla

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has sold 2.10 per cent shares in Cipla Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. "MUFG has sold an indirect interest in Cipla Ltd on account of sale of the following entities: First State Investment Management (UK) Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd...on January 17, 2020," the homegrown pharma major said in a BSE filing.

These entities directly holds shares in Cipla Ltd, it said. "The thresholds for disclosures...are met and currently, MUFG has an aggregated interest in Cipla Ltd of 3.46 per cent ordinary share capital, as on January 17, 2020 which is the date of sale. This is based on a total of 27,859, 785 shares held and a total of 806,227,596 voting rights on issue," as per the filing.

Prior to the sale, MUFG had 5.56 per cent shares in Cipla. The shares of Cipla Ltd were trading 0.84 per cent lower at Rs 476.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet sees H1 improvement on strong demand for flights

British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half performance would improve from last year as robust demand for flights helped it upgrade its forecast for revenue per seat. EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per s...

Microsoft partners with G7CR To Bring $3 Mn In Benefits for Indian Startups, SMEs

A booster dose to the start-up ecosystem in India, G7CR Technologies, a leading global information technology, and cloud services company today announced the launch of the SSB 360 program in partnership with Microsoft. The initiative will p...

NBA roundup: Lillard scores 61 in Blazers' OT win

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Lillard scored 60 points ...

Nadal opens Slam campaign with demolition

World number one Rafael Nadal blitzed past Hugo Dellien Tuesday to launch his campaign to equal Roger Federers record of 20 Grand Slam titles, dropping just five games in the one-sided annihilation. The sparkling Spaniard was in imperious f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020