Left Menu
Development News Edition

HZL net profit dips by 27 pc to Rs 1,620 crore in challenging market environment

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) posted 27 per cent decline in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY20) to Rs 1,620 crore against Rs 2,211 crore in the year-ago period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:48 IST
HZL net profit dips by 27 pc to Rs 1,620 crore in challenging market environment
The company has a resource base with a mine life of over 25 years. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) posted 27 per cent decline in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY20) to Rs 1,620 crore against Rs 2,211 crore in the year-ago period. The global integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver also saw its revenue from operations plunge by 16 per cent to Rs 4,672 crore due to 9 per cent decline in zinc prices on the benchmark London Metal Exchange and lower volumes compared to a year ago.

"From a year ago, net profit in Q3 was impacted by higher depreciation and amortisation expense on account of higher ore production and higher capitalisation, and also lower investment income due to market to market gains last year," the company said in a statement. HZL said zinc sales went down to Rs 3,165 crore in Q3 FY20, which was 18 per cent lower than zinc sales of Rs 3,841 crore reported in Q3 FY19. The company's lead sales went down by 21 per cent to Rs 652 crore during the quarter against Rs 826 crore in the same period a year ago.

Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh said: "Our target is to maintain cost leadership by bringing in operational efficiencies and higher productivity through technology adoption and digital transformation, aided by the completion of our key projects." Mined metal production for the quarter was 235 kilo tonnes (kt), up 7 per cent sequentially on account of higher ore production and better overall grades.

From a year ago, mined metal production was down 5 per cent in Q3 and 3 per cent year to date on account of lower grades at Kayad and Sindesar Khurd mines, partly offset by higher ore production. Integrated metal production was 219 kt for the quarter, up 4 per cent sequentially driven by 7 per cent increase in zinc production to 178 kt while lead production declined by 7 per cent to 41 kt. Integrated zinc production increased in line with higher mined metal availability.

The decline in integrated lead production was due to a temporary issue at DSC lead smelter. Integrated silver production was 149 million tonnes, up 11 per cent sequentially on account of higher silver grades at SK mine. From a year ago, integrated metal and silver production declined by 9 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in Q3 and by 3 per cent and 9 per cent respectively in line with lower mined metal production, lower lead production and lower silver grades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet sees H1 improvement on strong demand for flights

British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half performance would improve from last year as robust demand for flights helped it upgrade its forecast for revenue per seat. EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per s...

Microsoft partners with G7CR To Bring $3 Mn In Benefits for Indian Startups, SMEs

A booster dose to the start-up ecosystem in India, G7CR Technologies, a leading global information technology, and cloud services company today announced the launch of the SSB 360 program in partnership with Microsoft. The initiative will p...

NBA roundup: Lillard scores 61 in Blazers' OT win

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Lillard scored 60 points ...

Nadal opens Slam campaign with demolition

World number one Rafael Nadal blitzed past Hugo Dellien Tuesday to launch his campaign to equal Roger Federers record of 20 Grand Slam titles, dropping just five games in the one-sided annihilation. The sparkling Spaniard was in imperious f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020