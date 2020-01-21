Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight Indians die due to possible gas leak in Nepal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:06 IST
Eight Indians die due to possible gas leak in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight Indian tourists, including four children, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to a media report. The Indian nationals were airlifted to HAMS hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathaur said.

The deceased — two couples and four children — were part of a group of 15 people traveling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination, the Himalayan Times reported. They were on their way back home and stayed at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman in Makawanpur district on Monday night.

According to the manager at the resort, the guests who arrived at the resort at stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm. Although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in a room and remaining others in another room, the manager said, adding that all the windows and the door of the room were bolted from inside.

Police suspect that they might have passed out due to lack of ventilation, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1917 FRENCHMAN TSONGA RETIRES WITH INJURYFrances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 runner-up, was forced to retire from...

Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, Today, Im sad and Im giving my resignation lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020