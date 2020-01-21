NSE emerges as world's largest derivatives exchange in 2019

The NSE on Tuesday said it has emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange in 2019 by number of contracts traded surpassing the CME Group based on the statistics published by derivatives trade body Futures Industry Association (FIA). Besides, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it has been ranked third in the world in the cash equities segment by number of trades as per the statistics published by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

"...Our achievements have been made possible by supportive government and regulatory policies, state of the art technology infrastructure, a robust risk management framework and broad based trust and participation by the entire spectrum of global and domestic investors," NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said in a statement. He further said market development is critical for financing the growth of India and for achieving the aspiration of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Robust capital markets are not only critical for financing the country's growth potential but also for creating employment opportunities for youth.

Over the last five years, the NSE said its cash equities segment has grown by more than 90 per cent from a daily average turnover of about Rs 17,572 crore in 2014-15 to about Rs 34,264 crore in 2018-19. During the same period, equity derivatives daily average turnover has increased 70 per cent from Rs 52,371 crore to Rs 88,772 crore. Growth in volumes of both cash equities and derivatives is on the back of deepening of equity markets in India, the exchange noted.

The NSE said it has witnessed more than 1.2 crore new investor registrations in the cash equities segment in last 5 years out which close to 87 lakh registrations were in last 3 years. It is also observed that a third of the new investors have come from tier 3 and tier 4 cities and towns. "Another heartening feature is adoption of digital tools by investors with about 26 per cent of total trading activity in the cash equities segment coming through mobile and internet trading," the exchange said.

