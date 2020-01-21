Left Menu
Fujitsu to focus on lower end ACs to boost market share:

  Updated: 21-01-2020 16:04 IST
Tokyo-headquartered Fujitsu General, engaged in manufacturing and marketing of air- conditioners was eyeing to increase market share by focusing on lower end models, a top company official said here. The company unveiled a slew of new models of inverter split air conditioners at an event here on Tuesday.

Later, talking to reporters, Fujitsu General Ltd, President Etsuro Saito said the domestic room air conditioner market was expected to cross seven million units mark this year registering year-on-year growth of 10-12 per cent. "This presents us with the good opportunity to increase the market share by focusing on the lower end models which have a great acceptability", Saito also Fujitsu General Ltd Representative Director (for India), said.

Referring to the new models unveiled on the occasion, he said the new models were designed to deliver cooling even at 55'c and have wide operating voltages ranging from 155 to 280 volts. He said the models are equipped with Cooling Power for Tropical Application technology enabling air conditioners deliver cooling over 80 per cent of its rated capacity.

According to company Head Sales and Marketing, K C Poovaiah, the 24 models range from price of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. "..we target a market share of six per cent in next two to three years," he said.

Asked about setting up of a new manufacturing unit, Saito said India was favourably suited but no decision can be taken without the growth of market share.PTI VIJ ROH ROH.

