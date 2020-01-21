Left Menu
Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserve unveils Health EMI Card

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:09 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:09 IST
Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserve unveils Health EMI Card Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI): Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday unveiled co-branded health EMI card in association with Bajaj Finance Ltd to ensure patients undergo hassle-free payment during hospitalisation. "Users of this co-branded healthcare card will be able to convert their medical expenditure into no cost EMIs that can be repaid over a period of 12 months", officials said here.

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) card offers financing and quick loan processing with minimal paperwork avoiding documentation. Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv had previously joined hands to offer 100 per cent finance on all healthcare and diagnostic services.

Tuesday's launch would help people facing medical emergency, as well as those who are not able to bear the cost upfront. The EMI Card would also serve patients who do not have health insurance or whose insurance limit is lower than the cost of treatment.

Commenting on the launch of card, Apollo Hospitals Group, Chairman, Prathap C Reddy said, "..EMI Card will empower patients to access the best world-class advanced healthcare without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already under stress". "The card will also help patients who require elective procedures and surgeries to proceed with the treatment immediately without wiatin gto collect funds for upfront payment..", he said.

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Managing Director, Rajeev Jain said the card would enable customers to avail easy EMI financing for healthcare. "Our objective is to make quality health care affordable for our customers through a smooth and hassle-free process", he said.

The health EMI card can be availed by submitting relevant documents as per RBI guidelines, he said..

