Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's on fire, can't be left to firemen alone to tackle it: Swiss President

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:20 IST
World's on fire, can't be left to firemen alone to tackle it: Swiss President
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@s_sommaruga)

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga on Tuesday said the world is on fire and everyone needs to work together to tackle the dangers before our environment as it cannot be seen as a job of the firemen alone. "I look at the state of the world with a concern today. There are intolerance, hatred, and revenge... We need to find the right balance for a common future," she said during a special address at the WEF annual meeting here.

The President of the Swiss Confederation said, "The world is on fire. We are seeing rainforests burning in Amazon and bushfires in Australia. "The ecological balance of this world is in danger and we need to understand what all would be the consequences for all of us."

When economic benefits are placed above nature, then the consequences for humans and the economy are immense, she said. Drawing an analogy, she said biodiversity is like the Eiffel Tower of Paris and if you remove one screw from the tower each day, nothing will happen in the beginning, but if you keep removing the screws, the tower will fall apart.

"We need politicians to take action in their own country and internationally on global warming and climate change," she emphasized. She also showed a short video to delegates, underlining the importance of insects and biodiversity for the future of mankind.

She called on the private sector to tackle the threat to our biodiversity and urged politicians and all of civil society to take action. Sommaruga also expressed concern over politically motivated hate, intolerance, and revenge.

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), outlined his vision for stakeholder capitalism and launched a new open-source platform for people to share ideas to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), starting with the oceans. The world is in a state of emergency and the window to act is closing, he warned.

He also emphasized the need to take everyone's point of view into account, especially the youth. He said the lack of trust and profound cynicism that prevails in many parts of society should spur us on to engage and work towards creating a better world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade truce lifts German investor morale to highest since 2015

A truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute has left German investors at their most optimistic since mid-2015, a leading survey showed, but its compiler cautioned that the growth outlook for Europes dominant economy remains subdued.Economic sen...

RBI starts making public minutes of its board meetings

The RBI has started making public minutes of its board meetings as part of its exercise to enhance transparency regarding its functioning and also to obviate the need of asking for such details under the Right to Information Act RTI Act, th...

Out of 50 aircraft to join our fleet in next 3 yrs, some A320neo family planes will have just economy class seats

Out of 50 aircraft to join our fleet in the next 3 yrs, some A320neo family planes will have just economy class seats....

Identify and counsel children participating in Shaheen Bagh protests: NCPCR

The apex child rights body has asked authorities to identify and arrange counselling for children seen at protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh here. In a letter to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi, the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020