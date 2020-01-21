Mercedes to launch AMG GT 63 S, showcase A-Class limousine at Auto Expo

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it will launch AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 door Coupe, the world's fastest series production four-seater, in the Auto Expo next month. Besides, the company will unveil all-new A-Class limousine, showcase the new GLA and EQC Edition 1886 during the biennial show.

"Participation in Auto Expo reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers who want to associate with a winning and fundamentally strong brand," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement. The brand showcase planned by the company will not only fascinate its customers and enthusiasts, it will also send a strong message of excitement and positive sentiment, he added.

"As leaders in the luxury car industry, our investments at the Auto Expo firmly reiterate Mercedes-Benz's confidence in the long-term prospect of the luxury car market and the bullishness of its customers; it also underline our responsibility to drive the industry and provide a positive stimulus to the market," Schwenk noted. The 15th edition of India's biennial flagship automobile show, Auto Expo, will be held from February 5-12 with many Chinese companies set to make their debut.

While the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will continue to make their presence felt, notable absentees from the expo will be Honda, BMW and Ford, among others. Audi, Lexus, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover are also reportedly not participating in the Auto Expo 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.