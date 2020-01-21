UPDATE 1-German government bond yield at one-week low amid coronavirus worries

Germany's 10-year government bond yield touched one-week lows on Tuesday as worries over a new virus in China pushed investors into a risk-off mood. China reported a fourth death from the coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of cases continued to rise. That sent jitters through Asian markets as hundreds of millions of Chinese prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Health authorities around the world stepped up screening and the World Health Organization called a meeting on Wednesday to consider declaring an international health emergency, as China confirmed the virus spread through human contact. "This morning the market started with a rather risk-off mood because of the coronavirus issue," said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner, citing government bond markets in Australia and Japan.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a one-week trough in early trading, falling as low as -0.23%. It was last flat at -0.22%, as were most other 10-year euro zone yields. Yields rose even though an investor sentiment survey for January came in better than expected, on hopes the German economy might not be hurt as badly by trade tensions as previously thought.

The ZEW research institute said on Tuesday its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to 26.7 from 10.7 in December. Economists had expected an increase to 15.0. A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions improved to -9.5 from -19.9 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -13.5.

The surveys follow a pick-up in data releases in recent weeks, which has prompted economists to conclude that euro zone economic activity has probably bottomed out. "If you look at the nature of it, I'm not sure this should give some additional information that is beyond the consensus of the investor community," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"This is not something like the Ifo that is purely rooted in the business community, which is giving us additional information," he said, referring to another closely followed German survey, based on surveys with around 9,000 firms across various sectors.

