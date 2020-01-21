Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra XUV300 gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:59 IST
Mahindra XUV300 gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test
Representative Image Image Credit:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its compact SUV XUV300 has received a five-star rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, an international safety accreditation body. The XUV300 becomes the first Indian vehicle to score the highest points among all five-star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP, the auto major said in a statement.

The vehicle also becomes the first Indian vehicle to score a four-star child safety rating, it added. "This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today's conscious buyers rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India," M&M President-Automotive Rajan Wadhera said.

This recognition will further spur the company as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads, it added. The model comes with many first-in-segment safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs.

Commenting on the development, Global NCAP CEO and President David Ward said the XUV300 has scored the highest combined crash test result of all the cars tested in India till date. "We are delighted with this hugely positive outcome in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It's a vitally important win for Indian consumers and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against," he added.

Tata Motors' compact SUV Nexon and soon to be launched premium hatchback Altroz are the other models that have received the highest rating from the Global NCAP in terms of adult occupant protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of...

US-China trade deal 2nd phase to begin soon: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the second phase of negotiations for the US-China trade deal would begin soon and asserted that the two countries never had a better relationship despite the recent rough patch. He also said he has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020