Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Strengthening Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel, marking his second trip in nine years. The visit aims to bolster the strategic partnership between India and Israel through discussions on technology, defense, trade, and people-to-people ties. Modi's arrival saw a ceremonial welcome, underlining the deep bilateral friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:31 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel was met with a red-carpet reception, emphasizing the strengthening ties between the two nations. This visit, Modi's second to Israel in nine years, underscores the growth of the India-Israel strategic partnership.

On his arrival at Ben Gurion airport, Modi was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. The warm ceremony included a handshake and a hug, symbolizing the personal rapport between the leaders, which reflects in the bilateral relations.

During the visit, Modi engaged in meetings focused on enhancing cooperation in technology, defense, and trade. Observers note that this visit signifies an upswing in relations amidst regional tensions, especially in the Middle East, with discussions also touching on broader regional and global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

