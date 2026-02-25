Abhishek Sharma Leads ICC T20I Rankings Amid World Cup Struggles

Despite a challenging stint in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma maintains his position as the top-ranked ICC Men's T20I batter. Sharma's World Cup performance has been underwhelming, with just 15 runs across four matches, including three ducks.

Currently holding 877 rating points, Abhishek leads over England's Phil Salt with 815 points. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, leading run-scorer in the World Cup, has ascended to third place with 810 points. Other significant movements include India's Ishan Kishan and South Africa's Dewald Brevis making strides within the top ten.

Shifts are also visible in the T20I all-rounder rankings, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza reclaiming the top position after crucial performances. India's Hardik Pandya remains third, having secured 272 rating points. Meanwhile, India's Varun Chakravarthy retains his lead in T20I bowling rankings, despite an expensive outing against South Africa. Corbin Bosch of South Africa makes a notable jump to third.