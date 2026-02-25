HSBC India's Profits Soar with Strategic Expansions
HSBC India reported an 11% rise in profit before tax to USD 1.9 billion in 2025, with significant contributions from corporate banking. The bank's strategic expansions include a USD 1 billion innovation bank and new digital solutions, consolidating its position as India's largest foreign bank.
HSBC India experienced an impressive financial year, reporting an 11% increase in its profit before tax to USD 1.9 billion in 2025. This growth underscores the bank's role as the second-largest contributor in Asia, following Hong Kong. Significant earnings of USD 1.5 billion came from the corporate and institutional banking segment, demonstrating strong cross-border transaction activities and capital markets engagements.
According to the annual report from HSBC Plc, India remains a pivotal market with the bank maintaining its stance as the largest foreign bank in the country. A substantial portion of its clientele includes multinational companies, with approximately 50% banking with HSBC. The bank's strategic initiatives this year also included the launch of HSBC Innovation Bank, marking a commitment with a USD 1 billion financing pool and the introduction of new digital solutions in payments and trade sectors.
Furthering its growth, HSBC expanded its presence to four additional cities, targeting areas with significant wealth and international business potential. Holding its status as a top wealth manager, HSBC was also the first to introduce international wealth solutions in GIFT City, further consolidating its leadership position in the financial sector.
