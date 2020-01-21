Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right To Protein Campaign Reaches Out to the Listeners of Red FM 93.5 to Create Protein Awareness Among Indian Masses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:00 IST
Right To Protein Campaign Reaches Out to the Listeners of Red FM 93.5 to Create Protein Awareness Among Indian Masses
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@righttoprotein)

Right To Protein, a public initiative to increase awareness about protein consumption, reached out to the listeners of one of India's largest and most popular radio station, Red FM 93.5, to raise awareness about adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets. The campaign's long-term goal is to champion the cause of protein sufficiency in India and help Indians be more protein aware of better nutrition and improved overall health.

The 15-city outreach (metros and non-metros) targeted over 13 million* Indians to create maximum awareness about the importance of daily protein consumption. The message delivered via Red FM's broadcast network across India encouraged listeners to learn more about protein and calculate their daily intake requirements using the protein calculator - Protein-O-Meter**.

The Protein-O-Meter tool freely accessible on www.righttoprotein.com, calculates one's daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one's possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein.

The Right To Protein initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded citizens that will not only sensitize each other about the importance of protein in an Indian diet but will also further the country's public health agenda in-line with Government of India's campaigns such as Eat Right India. Regular information regarding protein is shared through www.righttoprotein.com. Institutions can help by associating with the Right To Protein as a supporter to the cause. This includes organizations, government agencies, educational and research organizations that are directly operating in the human food and animal feed industry. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProtein on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the 'Right To Protein' Initiative

Right To Protein is India's first communications and consumer advocacy initiative supported by several like-minded Indians, individuals, academicians, professionals, and institutions and is also supported globally. In its initial phase, the initiative is open for all Indians who would like to join and/ or contribute to the campaign in any capacity including providing knowledge, technical support or promotion partners. Further, this initiative will develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health. The ecosystem will also aim to improve the quality and consistency of different types of proteins consumed in India and thereby lead to greater protein consumption by livestock, poultry and pisciculture/aquaculture (fish & shrimp farming).

For more information, visit the www.righttoprotein.com and follow @righttoprotein on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram OR contact: contactus@righttoprotein.com

*The listenership numbers have been mentioned basis publicly available information through a media information website. This information is subject to change.

**Protein-O-Meter is a protein calculator designed and developed basis publicly available information and recommendations from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) and protein requirements in nutrition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The tool is intended for informational purposes only with the primary objective of creating awareness and should strictly not be considered as a substitute for any professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of...

US-China trade deal 2nd phase to begin soon: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the second phase of negotiations for the US-China trade deal would begin soon and asserted that the two countries never had a better relationship despite the recent rough patch. He also said he has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020